‘A damn safety hazard’: FDNY extinguishes blaze in Ridgewood bodega

A fire broke out in the cellar of a Ridgewood convenience store just after 5:20 on Sunday, July 10, according to the FDNY.

More than 60 firefighters and 12 units were called to the scene at 1071 Cypress Ave., at the corner of Summerfield Street, where they battled heavy smoke and fire conditions as the blaze spread from the basement to the first floor of the Barbara & Domingo deli, which is located on the ground floor of a four-story apartment building.

Firefighters used two hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire and authorities said it was brought under control just after 6 p.m.

One civilian suffered minor injuries attempting to escape the fire and refused medical attention at the scene. FDNY’s fire marshals will determine the cause of the fire but one area resident, who declined to give her name, said the deli was a firetrap.

“I have been complaining about this establishment for months,” she said. “They keep this place filled with boxes all the time. It’s a damn safety hazard.”

No firefighters were injured and the investigation is ongoing, according to the FDNY.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.