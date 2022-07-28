Brooklyn woman’s remains uncovered at Jamaica home: NYPD

Human remains were found in the rear of a Jamaica home on Monday, July 26, and the NYPD is investigating the incident as a homicide, police sources announced Thursday morning.

Authorities say that the remains of 54-year-old Gloria Lee, of East 21st Street in Brooklyn, were found in the rear of a home of Pinegrove Street in Jamaica, within the 103rd Precinct, just before 7 a.m. on July 26.

Police say the city’s medical examiner ruled Lee’s death a homicide. QNS reached out to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for more information and is waiting for a response.

A police spokesperson could not confirm how long the body had been at the residence, nor if the victim had any relationship with the homeowner.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.