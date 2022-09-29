Quantcast
BREAKING: EMS lieutenant stabbed and killed in Astoria, police sources say

EMS Lieutenant stabbed
An EMS Lieutenant was stabbed earlier today, Sept. 29. (Photo via Getty Images)

A 61-year-old EMS lieutenant was fatally stabbed in Astoria on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 29, according to authorities.

Reports indicate the lieutenant, whose identity has not been released, died as a result of the incident, police sources told QNS. The source added that a male suspect is in police custody.

Authorities say the incident occurred at 20th Avenue and Steinway Street in Astoria, within the confines of the 114th Precinct, at approximately 2:20 p.m. Reports indicate the lieutenant was stabbed while giving aid to the patient. The Daily News reported that “an emotionally disturbed relative of the patient stabbed her multiple times in the neck,” but police sources could not immediately confirm details of the incident with QNS.

FDNY did not immediately respond to QNS’ request for comment.

The lieutenant was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, according to authorities.

Fabien Levy, Mayor Eric Adams’ press secretary, said the mayor was on his way to Mount Sinai.

Additional reporting by Dean Moses.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

