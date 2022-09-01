Free Billy Joel tribute concert coming to Fort Totten on Sept. 18

The Movin’ Out Band, led by Wade Preston, will be performing the music of Billy Joel at Fort Totten Sept. 18, in an event sponsored by Councilwoman Vickie Paladino.

Preston had previously been hand-selected by Joel to play the “Piano Man” in the Broadway musical “Movin’ Out.” Additionally, he starred in the national tour road show. He ended up performing in that role for more than 1,300 shows over the entirety of the show’s run of approximately 3 1/2 years.

Preston spent three months rehearsing Joel’s enhanced band for the historic “Last Play at Shea” concerts. He’d end up sitting in for Joel, earning him the nickname “Stunt Billy.”

Fans of Billy Joel can expect The Movin’ Out Band to perform some of his greatest hits at Fort Totten, including “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant,” “Piano Man,” “Movin’ Out,” “Just the Way You are,” “Angry Young Man,” “Big Shot” and many more. Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs for the show.

“I am thrilled to be hosting The Movin’ Out Band at Fort Totten for a free Billy Joel tribute concert,” Paladino said. “Bring your own chairs and dance moves for a rock-filled night.”

The show is slated to begin at 5 p.m. on Sept. 18. In the event of inclement weather, the show will be rescheduled for Sept. 24.

Admission to the concert is free.

Fort Totten Park is located at Totten Avenue and 15th Road in Bayside.