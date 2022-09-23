Teen survives knife attack in Forest Hills while waiting for bus after school: NYPD

A 16-year-old boy survived a close call with a knife-wielding stranger in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon while waiting for a bus after school in Forest Hills, according to authorities.

Police at the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills are looking for the crook who approached the teen outside the Q167 Metropolitan Expeditionary school campus at 91-30 Metropolitan Ave. as class was dismissed at around 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 20.

The assailant walked up to the teenager, brandished a knife, and allegedly plunged it into the youngster’s chest, police said. But when the knife made contact with the victim’s shirt, the blade snapped off.

The boy did not sustain a puncture wound, according to authorities, and the attacker ran off in an unknown direction. The teen refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect in the attempted assault as he got on an MTA bus, as well as a photo of the broken knife.

The suspect had curly dark hair and wore a black T-shirt, blue shorts, and gray Crocs with black socks.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the assailant

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.