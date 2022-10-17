Accused gunman indicted in Queens Village shooting that wounded off-duty correction officer: DA

An alleged gunman who opened fire on a crowd in front of a Queens Village motorcycle club during the 4th of July weekend was indicted by a Queens grand jury on attempted murder charges.

Mark Gibbs, 23, of Parsons Boulevard, was arraigned Oct. 17 before Queens Supreme Court Justice Toni Cimino on an 8-count indictment charging him with attempted murder, assault, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

A second alleged gunman was also indicted in the shooting incident. Sevaughn Green, 20, of Dewitt Avenue in Brooklyn, was arraigned before Queens Supreme Court Justice John Zoll on the same indictment, in a shooting incident that could have been worse if not for the heroics of an off-duty correction officer.

According to the charges, at 8:03 p.m. on July 3, an altercation was observed at the intersection of 214th Place and Jamaica Avenue by off-duty Correction Officer David Donegan. During the altercation, Donegan observed defendant Green approach a man and attempted to punch him in the face, Defendant Green then approached Gibbs and retrieved a handgun from his waistband.

As Donegan attempted to break up the altercation, Gibbs retrieved another weapon from his crossbody bag and began firing into the crowd in front of the Square Biz motorcycle club. As Donegan turned away, he was shot in the back of his calf. He then drew his licensed firearm from his waistband and returned fire striking Gibbs three times in the torso.

Gibbs dropped to the ground and defendant Green crouched down next to Gibbs and began shooting toward the crowd and Donegan. At that point, Donegan returned fire striking Green in his leg. EMS rushed Donegan to North Shore University Hospital and Gibbs and Green were treated at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

“As alleged, the defendants, in this case, showed no regard for the lives of innocent people as they brazenly fired into a large crowd on the street in an attempt to shoot an off-duty Correction officer,” Katz said. “Thankfully, the swift response from the wounded officer prevented further bloodshed. Both individuals have now been apprehended and will be held accountable for their alleged criminal actions.”

Justice Cimino ordered Gibbs to return to court on Oct. 26 and Justice Zoll ordered Green to return to court on Oct. 25. Both defendants each face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.