Whitestone man accused of attempted murder in failed Woodside kidnapping: NYPD

A Whitestone man was arrested Friday, Oct. 7, and charged with attempted murder and a slew of other crimes after he allegedly tried to kidnap a woman at gunpoint in Woodside last month.

Salvatore Mussumeci, 46, of 21st Avenue, was taken into custody within the confines of the 109th Precinct in Flushing and arraigned Saturday in Queens Criminal Court for his assault on a 46-year-old woman in front of 49-11 30th Ave. just after 11 p.m. on Sept. 29, according to the NYPD.

Mussumeci allegedly approached the victim and placed a hand over her mouth and nose and after she broke free, he pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds in her direction as she drove away in her vehicle, police said.

Mussumeci drove away from the scene in his black SUV and returned to his Whitestone neighborhood, where two hours later he began firing randomly at parked cars in numerous locations in a six-block radius, including a 2007 Jeep Wrangler parked at 15th Drive and 149th Street, a 2007 Chevrolet Express 1500 van at 154th Street and 22nd Avenue, a 2020 Toyota Sienna yellow cab parked at 154th Street and 22nd Avenue and a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado parked in front of 146-41 20th Road.

In that shooting incident, one of the rounds missed the vehicle and pierced a residence where three people were sleeping, police said, adding that no one was hurt inside the home or at the locations of the other shootings.

Mussumeci was charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and criminal mishief for the Whitestone shootings, and attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a loaded weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing and unlawful imprisonment for the Woodside incident.

He was ordered held without bail.