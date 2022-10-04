Group of five sought in Ozone Park gunpoint robbery

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in finding two females wanted for questioning and three males in connection with a gunpoint robbery in Ozone Park on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Police reported that at 7:30 p.m., two females walked into the NYC Exotic Snax, located at 106-12 101st Ave., within the confines of the 102nd Precinct, and began asking questions at the counter. After the two women left, three males entered, two of them displaying firearms. They approached the counter and took $870 and different products.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.