Ozone Park

Group of five sought in Ozone Park gunpoint robbery

Ozone Park robbery
One of the males sought in connection with the robbery at NYC Exotic Snax, located at 106-12 101 Ave. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in finding two females wanted for questioning and three males in connection with a gunpoint robbery in Ozone Park on Tuesday, Sept. 27. 

Police reported that at 7:30 p.m., two females walked into the NYC Exotic Snax, located at 106-12 101st Ave., within the confines of the 102nd Precinct, and began asking questions at the counter. After the two women left, three males entered, two of them displaying firearms. They approached the counter and took $870 and different products.

Jamaica
One of the women sought for questioning in connection with a robbery at the Ozone Park store. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)
One of the women who is being sought for questioning. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)
Surveillance camera catches one of the three men who allegedly nabbed $870 and various items from NYC Exotic Snax. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/  or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

