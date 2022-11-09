Quantcast
Caught on camera: Two suspects drive off in stolen SUV in Ridgewood after waking sleeping man in back seat

(Screenshot via surveillance video provided by NYPD)

The NYPD released surveillance video on Wednesday, Nov 9,  that shows two men stealing an SUV at a 7-Eleven in Ridgewood on Monday morning.

At around 6 a.m. on Nov. 7 a 50-year-old man pulled a white 2018 Nissan Rogue into a parking space at the 7-Eleven, located at 60-31 Metropolitan Ave. near the intersection at Eliot Avenue. The driver got out of the vehicle but left the engine running with a 22-year-old man sleeping in the back seat of the vehicle, police said. Moments later, two unknown men approached the SUV and jumped in. One of the men pulled out a handgun and demanded the passenger get out of the vehicle. The man complied and the two men drove off in an unknown direction. The stolen Nissan Rogue has a Connecticut license plate: BD61700 and there were no injuries reported.

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are looking for the two suspects. The man who got behind the wheel wore a white hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans, and had a black bag hanging from his neck. The armed man wore a white long-sleeved with an orange sweater draped around his neck, black jeans, and dark boots as well as a black head covering.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

