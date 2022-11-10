Jackson Heights man busted for allegedly dealing coke to undercover detective: DA

A Jackson Heights man was indicted by a Queens grand jury on narcotics and weapons charges after he was caught in a sting operation last month, according to the Queens District Attorney’s office.

Alejandro Rodriguez, 43, was arraigned on Nov. 9 before Queens Supreme Court Justice Toni Cimino on an 18-count indictment charging him with 14 counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and another count of criminal possession of a firearm. Rodriguez is accused of supplying a large quantity of cocaine to an undercover officer over five months, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

A subsequent search of his home on 91st Street in Jackson Heights resulted in the seizure of cocaine, a handgun, and 20 rounds of ammunition.

The DA’s Major Economic Crimes Bureau conducted the investigation with the NYPD’s Queens Violent Crime Squad utilizing undercover buys and court-authorized search warrants. An undercover detective posing as a buyer met with Rodriguez on numerous occasions between June 1 through Oct. 5.

According to the indictment, a total of seven transactions took place in which Rodriguez allegedly sold more than 125 ounces of cocaine to the undercover detective. On Oct. 19, law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at his home and recovered an additional 60 grams of cocaine, an unlicensed .45 caliber firearm and 20 rounds of ammo.

Rodriguez was taken into custody at the time of the search, which turned up an additional 100 grams of cocaine, according to the indictment.

“Illicit drug sales fuel addictions that destroy lives and violence that endangers our communities,” Katz said. “We will not relent in our efforts to remove this poison from our streets and hold accused dealers accountable. I thank my Major Economic Crimes Bureau as well as our law enforcement partners for their commitment to those we serve.”

Justice Cimino ordered Rodriguez to return to court on Dec. 6. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.