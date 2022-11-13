Victoria’s Secrets: COVID returns, but life goes on

After a glorious week of hugs and kisses at many celebrations, I surprisingly tested positive for COVID after learning that other party guests also tested positive. I got urgent, but friendly calls from my friend who alerted me.

I made my way to the trusted Southampton Urgent Medical Care to see Dr. Kot, and he was as surprised as I was when I tested positive because I wasn’t showing any symptoms. But off I was to quarantine!

Although I was isolated, I am blessed by my memory bank, and I had sweet memories to think back on.

One of the best was seeing the smiling Mayor Eric Adams as he made his way through the overflowing ballroom of the excited Power List of Queens audience at Terrace on the Park.

As he climbed on to the podium to greet me, the crowd roared with cheers. He then gave a warm, gracious and genuine talk to share his mission of making our streets safer and growing our businesses in the greatest city in the world!

I’ve been privileged to see his joy and commitment doing the difficult job as mayor, having transitioned from Brooklyn borough president. He shared his vision with the more than 400 “Power People,” who all cheered and offered thunderous applause as he finished his speech and stepped into the audience.

It seemed like all the guests in the ballroom wanted to touch him and have their photo taken with him and, with a big smile, he accommodated everyone’s request.

Mayor Adams was a true rock star. The Power Listers showed their love for him and he showed love back.

Mayor Adams has one of the hardest jobs in our country, if not the world, but he’s up to the challenge and loving every minute of it!

But change doesn’t come instantly, after eight years of decline. Although we want all our problems, like crime, solved now, it takes time to turn the tide.

We, as devoted New Yorkers, wish him great success.

My week in isolation provided me with an opportunity to catch up with the piles of papers to read and my backed up email box.

Still, I was sad to have missed an art gala at The Pierre with my Palm Beach friend Ted Vassilev, and I sadly missed a celebratory dinner with my family for my son Josh’s birthday.

I also missed out on a special gala with Julie Ratner to raise money for the Soroka Medical Center in Israel. Hadassah Lieberman received a Humanitarian Award and Angela and Gary Retelny received the Inspirational Leadership Award.

I also missed our fabulous A List event celebrating extraordinary and powerful men at the Heritage Club at Bethpage.

But I did get to attend and enjoy God’s creation, the spectacular sunsets, seen from my windows.

Life is a constant adventure and I’ve learned to go with the flow.

So please enjoy these words of wisdom sent to me by Joe Mattone, a man who has learned to navigate life and recently celebrated his 91st birthday.

Charlie Chaplin lived 88 years. He left us with the following statements:

Nothing is forever in this world, even our problems.

I love to walk in the rain because no one can see my tears.

The most lost day in life is the day we don’t laugh.

Six of the best doctors in the world:

Sun Rest Exercise Diet Self respect Friends: Keep them in all stages of your life and enjoy a healthy life.

If you see the moon, you will see the beauty of God. If you see the sun, you will see the power of God. If you see a mirror, you will see God’s best creation. So believe it!

We are all tourists and God is our travel agent who has already defined our routes, bookings and directions. Trust him and enjoy life.

Life is just a journey, so live!