Woman fatally struck while crossing Lindenwood street: NYPD

A 53-year-old woman was struck and killed while crossing a street in Lindenwood on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Police from the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck on 84th Street near the intersection of 153rd Avenue at around 6 a.m. on Nov. 29. Upon their arrival, officers found the victim lying on the roadway with severe head trauma. EMS responded to the scene and rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The identity of the victim is pending family notification.

A preliminary investigation determined that the victim was attempting to cross 84th Street at midblock when she was struck by a Nissan Rogue SUV driven by a 45-year-old woman who remained at the scene. She was not injured in the crash, according to an NYPD spokeswoman, who said the motorist was not arrested.

The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad’s investigation is ongoing.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.