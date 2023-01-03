AG’s office launches investigation into NYPD-involved fatal shooting in Arverne

The New York State Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) is looking into the police-involved fatal shooting of Quayshawn Samuel at the Ocean Bay apartments, which occurred in Arverne on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 29.

While investigating “numerous smells,” NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said a sergeant and two officers from the neighborhood safety team at the 101st Precinct entered the lobby of 439 Beach 56th St. around 8 p.m. when they encountered a group of men.

The chief said that two men ran out of the lobby, and the cops gave chase, but OSI said that three individuals, including Samuel, fled the building.

One suspect was quickly apprehended and found to be in possession of narcotics.

Two officers pursued Samuel on foot down Beach Channel Drive. One of the officers caught up with Samuel, and a violent struggle ensued.

“We have some internal video that shows a violent struggle for about 20 seconds,” Chell said, adding that Samuel pulled out a loaded .44-caliber semi-automatic handgun. The officer fired one shot that struck him in the torso. He did not fire a shot before he collapsed onto the sidewalk, according to Chell.

“At this point, our officers rendered lifesaving techniques, and both the perpetrator and the officer were removed to [an] area hospital,” Chell said.

EMS rushed them to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where the suspect was later pronounced dead.

The loaded firearm was recovered by the NYPD at the crime scene. OSI made no mention of the whereabouts of the third suspect in the incident.

The OSI probe appears routine, pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, in which OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police or peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on duty or off duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed.

Additionally, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer caused the death, the OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.