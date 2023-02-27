Gunman who shot two at Baisley Houses in South Jamaica remains at large: NYPD

Two people were shot at the Baisley Houses in South Jamaica Sunday evening, and police are still searching for the gunman.

The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on Feb. 26, when the alleged perpetrator approached a man and a woman standing near the front door of the NYCHA complex at 116-30 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. The suspect pulled out a handgun and opened fire before running off in an unknown direction, police said.

The 28-year-old man was struck in the left leg and the 31-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her right leg, according to authorities. According to an NYPD spokeswoman, EMS transported the victims to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where they were listed in stable condition and expected to survive.

Police from the 113th Precinct in Jamaica swarmed over the crime scene to gather evidence and identify the gunman and a motive for the double shooting. As of Monday morning, there are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing, according to the NYPD spokeswoman.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.