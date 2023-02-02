Popular places where you can watch the Big Game in Queens

Hey, football fans! Game time is fast approaching, and across the city and here in Queens, you can feel the excitement brewing as the two teams prepare to take the field on Super Sunday, Feb. 12. So, kick back and watch the big game, and don’t miss Rihanna’s exciting performance during halftime.

Check out these popular Queens places, where you and your friends can grab some good eats and cold brews and take in all the action on the big screen. Spots are filling up quickly.

Doha Bar & Lounge – 3834 31st St., Long Island City

Searching for one of the best Big Game viewing parties in Astoria? End this year’s NFL season with a bang at this Latin Fusion restaurant and lounge and treat yourself and your pals to the full NFL fan experience. Enjoy wings specials and refreshing drinks in an electrifying ambiance as you watch all the action on huge HD and projection screens. And Steve Nieves’ live music will keep the party going all night. Call 347-443-8355 for reservations. Doors open at 5:00 p.m.

Neir’s Tavern – 87-48 78th St., Woodhaven

Come in and catch the Big Game at this historic bar where “Goodfellas” was filmed.

Owner Loy Gordon can’t wait to welcome Queens’ Big Game fans! And while you’re watching, enjoy their tasty in-house-only specials:

SPECIAL #1: Unlimited 99-cent chicken wings (minimum order of eight wings) – each order has eight wings at 99 cents each.

SPECIAL #2 – Loaded Nachos Supreme: $10/platter

Plus a special raffle: Everyone 18+ who comes to Neir’s on Super Sunday will have the chance to enter a FREE raffle – one per customer. Just write down your name and which team you think will win. After the game, Neir’s will draw one grand prize winner, and they will receive a FREE BURGER EVERY DAY FOR A MONTH! The winner must be present at Neir’s Tavern to win, and the prize is non-transferable. The winner will be announced live on the day of the Big Game.

Twist and Smash’d Sports – 34-02 Steinway St., Astoria

Bring a few friends on Super Sunday and order up a hefty serving of twisted nachos, smash’d burgers and wings, along with a nice cold beer or cocktails – as you watch the game go down on several big screens. Voted one of the best places in Astoria to enjoy the Big Game.

Courtyard Ale House – 40-18 Queens Blvd, Sunnyside

Have your own Football Watch Party with your best buddies while high-fiving like-minded fans. Locals say this is the best sports and craft beer bar in Sunnyside, and it’s conveniently located on Queens Boulevard, right across from the No. 7 train. Their 24 draft beer lines feature the classics, as well as a varied selection of craft brews. And try their mixed drinks and house wines, as well. Watch the two teams face off on nine flatscreen TVs.

Cobblestones Pub & Biergarten – 117-18 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills

Snag your spot at the bar before it gets too crowded. No shortage of TV screens here! Pay half price through the Big Game: the NFL Special features a pitcher of beer for $15 plus tasty wings for $7.50.

Bourbon Street – 40-12 Bell Blvd., Bayside

This place doesn’t fool around when it comes to the Big Game! Don’t miss their Super Sunday party: Enjoy every play on 45 screens, along with an open bar accompanied by a loaded buffet at halftime, for $80. Fill up on mouth-watering appetizers, pasta, wings, sliders, mac ‘n cheese and more. And check out the enclosed, heated rooftop where you can also catch the action and mingle.

Tap House – 72-07 Austin St., Forest Hills

This super-popular sports bar is a neighborhood fave. Come in an hour before kick-off on Super Sunday because it gets pretty crowded, and enjoy the game on ten flat-screen TVs. Sample their famous Atomic Wings, ranging from mildest to hottest and in various flavors. Pub grub is made fresh daily, and they serve up great burgers, wraps, sandwiches, shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, 16 oz. steaks, and lots of apps, as well as daily food specials. Choose from 20 beers on tap and enjoy happy hour from 12:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with other sports fans or someone special.

Pig Beach – 35-37 36th St., Astoria

Sports fan Joe DiStefano aka “Culinary King of Queens,” recommended this BBQ spot for NFL-loving locals. Get $5 beers and drink specials all day plus $1 wings on Super Sunday. Take-home or dine-in deals serving 4 to 6 and 10 to 12 people include full racks of ribs, succulent brisket, pork shoulder and sides. Open at noon for the Big Game and ready for small or large groups.

Forest Hills Station House – 106-11 71st Ave.

Another neighborhood favorite. Stop by on Super Sunday and feel the excitement as you and your friends enjoy signature cocktails and craft beer or mulled apple cider. Cheer for your team or relax and meet new friends at the bar, where several TVs will play the Big Game. Try their famous Street Cart fare featuring tacos, BBQ dogs, decadent burgers, and more.

Editor’s note: The preceding is for informational purposes only; the locations were chosen at random by the author.