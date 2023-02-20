Jamaica man sentenced for slashing girlfriend as she sat in Jamaica Hospital with their sick baby: DA

Jamaica resident Alexander Fitzpatrick was sentenced to 17 years in prison for viciously slashing his girlfriend as she sat at the bedside of their sick baby at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in 2020, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Monday.

Fitzpatrick, 28, of 159th Street in Jamaica, pleaded guilty to assault in the first degree on Sept. 14 before Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Yavinsky.

According to the charges, the 25-year-old victim was in a room with her 6-month-old daughter, who was admitted to Jamaica Hospital as a patient on Jan. 5. She was sitting in a chair and fell asleep, but shortly after 1 a.m., she allegedly awoke to see Fitzpatrick, who is the child’s father, standing over her with a sharp object. Fitzpatrick then allegedly said in sum and substance, “I’m going to jail,” and began slashing the victim with the sharp object.

The victim sustained a deep wound to her left arm and face, which extended from her ear to her nose, and required a total of approximately 120 stitches to close all the wounds, according to the charges.

“For brutally assaulting the mother of his baby daughter, this defendant has been sent to prison for a long time,” Katz said. “As I find myself often having to tell women, confronting the reality that someone you love is dangerous can be painful and especially difficult. It is absolutely necessary, however, in order to protect yourself and loved ones from serious physical and emotional harm.”

Justice Yavinsky sentenced Fitzpatrick to 17 years in prison to be followed by five years post-release supervision.