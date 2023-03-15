Alleged gunmen busted in fatal 2022 shooting at the Redfern Houses in Far Rockaway: NYPD

A Redfern Houses resident and his accomplice from South Jamaica were arrested and charged with murder on March 15 in connection with the fatal shooting of a former high school basketball star from Long Island at the NYCHA complex in Far Rockaway last summer.

Homicide detectives from the 101st Precinct in Far Rockaway arrested 26-year-old Michael Williams, of the Redfern Houses and Kevon Johnson, 26, of 144th Street in South Jamaica and charged them both with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the execution-style shooting of 24-year-old Jabeon Bivins of Fulton Avenue in Baldwin, Long Island.

Surveillance video from the Redfern Houses captured the moment on the evening of Monday, Aug. 15, when the two gunmen entered a courtyard at 12-50 Redfern Ave. and pulled out handguns, and began blasting away at the victim. Surveillance cameras also picked up the two alleged killers as they sought refuge in William’s building at 13-02 Redfern Ave.

Bivins was struck in the head. He was declared dead at the scene by EMS.

A third man, 22-year-old Amhad Peavy of Dorlon Street in Hempstead, Long Island, was also arrested in connection with the homicide investigation. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

An NYPD spokesman could not provide further details on how the arrests were effectuated or the motive behind the fatal shooting at this time.