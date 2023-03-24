Brute injures 84-year-old woman while stealing her purse in Jamaica Hills: NYPD

Police from the 107th Precinct are searching for the brute who injured an 84-year-old woman while stealing her purse in Jamaica Hills earlier this month.

Authorities say that the elderly woman was walking in front of 161-27 85th Ave. in Jamaica Hills around 11:30 a.m. on March 19. A man approached her from behind and forcibly removed the elderly woman’s purse from her shoulder, before fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

The woman’s purse contained an Apple watch and an iPhone 12 valued at approximately $800.

The woman sustained a laceration to her finger, but refused medical attention at the scene.

Police on March 24 released surveillance images and video of the suspect.

Police said the suspect is believed to be between the ages of 18 and 23 and has a dark complexion and medium build, standing at approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing between 175 to 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue and black hooded jacket, ripped jeans and brown boots.