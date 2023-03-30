Quantcast
Man busted after illegal drugs and weapons — including a sword — found in car during routine traffic stop in Queens: NYPD

Officers from the 109th Precinct in Flushing display an assortment of weapons that were found in a vehicle after they arrested a driver with illegal drugs. (NYPD)

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing seized a strange assortment of illegal drugs and weapons — including a sword — after a routine traffic stop on Tuesday, March 28.

The operator of the vehicle was taken into custody after officers working the midnight shift discovered he was in possession of illegal drugs, according to the NYPD.

During a search of the vehicle, the officers recovered a sword, a switchblade knife, an expandable baton and a pellet air rifle with a custom soft carrying case. The driver also had a vintage flip-top cellphone.

The 109th Precinct announced the bust on Twitter on March 29.

An NYPD spokesman was unable to provide QNS with any further details, including the location of the traffic stop or the type of illegal drugs found on the motorist.

