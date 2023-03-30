Man busted after illegal drugs and weapons — including a sword — found in car during routine traffic stop in Queens: NYPD

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing seized a strange assortment of illegal drugs and weapons — including a sword — after a routine traffic stop on Tuesday, March 28.

The operator of the vehicle was taken into custody after officers working the midnight shift discovered he was in possession of illegal drugs, according to the NYPD.

During a search of the vehicle, the officers recovered a sword, a switchblade knife, an expandable baton and a pellet air rifle with a custom soft carrying case. The driver also had a vintage flip-top cellphone.

The 109th Precinct announced the bust on Twitter on March 29.

Our Midnight Conditions Team conducted a legal car stop last night and found illegal drugs, a pellet air rifle, a switchblade knife, a sword, and an expandable baton in the vehicle. The male driver was arrested, and he also has a robbery history. Great job done! pic.twitter.com/dF5elU4Lgr — NYPD 109th Precinct (@NYPD109Pct) March 30, 2023

An NYPD spokesman was unable to provide QNS with any further details, including the location of the traffic stop or the type of illegal drugs found on the motorist.