College Point

Cops searching for group of teens who violently flipped tables and damaged window at College Point restaurant

College Point restaurant
Councilwoman Vickie Paladino visited Fish Village in College Point on March 7 after it was ransacked by a mob in a wild scene that was caught on video. (Photo via @VickieforNYC/Twitter)

Police are searching for a “large” group of teenagers who were caught on camera violently trashing a restaurant in College Point on Saturday, March 4.

Authorities say that the mob of teens entered Fish Village, located at 20-07 127th St. in College Point within the confines of the 109th Precinct, at approximately 8:15 p.m. on March 4 and proceeded to overturn tables, break chairs and cause damage to a large window.

A video posted on Twitter by community activist Yiatin Chu shows the group wreaking havoc in the restaurant before fleeing as employees and customers helplessly watched.

Councilwoman Vickie Paladino visited the restaurant on Tuesday and said “incidents like this cannot be allowed to continue.”

“There must be consequences for this kind of lawlessness,” Paladino tweeted, “and I hope once the responsible persons are caught, they face aggressive prosecution by our DA.”

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, according to a police spokesperson.

