Cops searching for group of teens who violently flipped tables and damaged window at College Point restaurant

Police are searching for a “large” group of teenagers who were caught on camera violently trashing a restaurant in College Point on Saturday, March 4.

Authorities say that the mob of teens entered Fish Village, located at 20-07 127th St. in College Point within the confines of the 109th Precinct, at approximately 8:15 p.m. on March 4 and proceeded to overturn tables, break chairs and cause damage to a large window.

A video posted on Twitter by community activist Yiatin Chu shows the group wreaking havoc in the restaurant before fleeing as employees and customers helplessly watched.

This video is going viral on WeChat. Fish Village, a restaurant in College Point, Qns was ransacked by a gang of masked kids in hoodies. We’ve fallen so low that there’s no expectation of consequences for this horrific attack on private property. pic.twitter.com/DQdnHPR5r8 — Yiatin Chu (@ycinnewyork) March 7, 2023

Councilwoman Vickie Paladino visited the restaurant on Tuesday and said “incidents like this cannot be allowed to continue.”

“There must be consequences for this kind of lawlessness,” Paladino tweeted, “and I hope once the responsible persons are caught, they face aggressive prosecution by our DA.”

Visited with the owners of Fish Village in College Point this afternoon to better understand the shameful attack on their business. Detectives from the 109th precinct are working the case and may have leads shortly. Incidents like this cannot be allowed to continue, and that’s… https://t.co/yyzW9841gZ pic.twitter.com/njghuRRyJB — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) March 7, 2023

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, according to a police spokesperson.