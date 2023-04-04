Quantcast
Gunman sought for opening fire on a group of people outside a Laurelton chicken joint: NYPD

By Posted on
gun
Cops are looking for this suspect for allegedly firing his handgun at a group of people outside a Laurelton eatery late last month. (NYPD)

Police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village are looking for a gunman who opened fire on a crowd of people in Laurelton and damaged a Merrick Boulevard chicken takeout joint instead.

The gunfire broke out on the night of Saturday, March 25, on a commercial strip near Francis Lewis Boulevard. Police say that at around 10:08 p.m., the gunman approached a group of people standing near Wings Station, located at 230-14 Merrick Blvd., pulled out a handgun and discharged it multiple times.

The small crowd scattered, but nobody was injured, according to authorities. The front door of the eatery was damaged in the shooting.

The gunman fled the scene eastbound on Merrick Boulevard, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect on April 3.

The suspect has a dark complexion and was last seen wearing all dark clothing and a black hooded winter jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

