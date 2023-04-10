‘It’s the best thing in the world’: Kids fill their Easter baskets to the brim during Queens County Farm Museum barnyard egg hunt

Hundreds of guests flocked to Queens County Farm Museum for its final barnyard egg hunt of the season on Saturday, April 8.

Children donning bunny ears darted through the fields at the farm, scooped up colorful Easter eggs and filled their baskets to the brim as their parents tried to keep up.

The farm hosted a sold out crowd, bringing non-stop lines of egg hunters to the course from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. And when the kids finished the hunt, a variety of activities were available to them throughout the farm grounds.

Whisker the Bunny posed for photos and kids hopped around in burlap sacks in a play area, danced the Bunny Hop and took in the farm on hay rides. The farm’s animals joined in on the fun, with hens and goats receiving plenty of attention from the visitors.

Families came from all over the city, including Sandra Martinez and her son Javier Reyes, who trekked down from the Bronx. It was their fourth time visiting Queens Farm and their second egg hunt.

“We love coming here,” Martinez said. “It continues the tradition of Easter and just gets them out of the house and doing something else than just screen time and playing with toys. I grew up doing these things with my parents, so it’s important that he continues.”

Andrea Chalupa sees the Easter Bunny as “springtime Santa,” giving her daughters Alice and Chloe a reason to be on their best behavior after the winter holidays. The two met the Easter Bunny for the first time.

“It’s the best thing in the world, it is so exciting,” Chalupa told QNS. “It keeps them in check, because you give them something to look forward to and if they’re good … they get to go meet the Easter Bunny.