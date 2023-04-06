Queens Rising bringing back month-long celebration highlighting borough’s cultural diversity

Queens Rising will return to celebrate the borough’s art and cultural diversity this June following its successful debut in 2022. Over 100 organizations have partnered with Queens Rising to put on more than 300 events throughout the month.

“There’s no place like Queens when it comes to arts and culture,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. “I’m so glad Queens Rising has returned for the second year in a row so that we can all welcome visitors to our borough by showing them just how rich and varied our cultural experiences are. We hope you come and enjoy the many fun activities we have in store for you. Bring your friends and family and have a vibrant summer in the World’s Borough.”

The multi-disciplinary arts celebration will highlight the diversity and culture of the World’s Borough. Several Queens arts organizations, multi-purpose venues and galleries will come together to highlight and promote performances, exhibitions and cultural events.

Queens Rising initially came to be as a result of an Arts Advisory Board meeting of Queens College’s Kupferberg Center for the Arts. Leading individuals who represented various arts and culture organizations across Queens formed a planning committee, with the larger artistic and cultural communities in Queens being invited to join various working groups to assist in the programming, operations, marketing and fundraising of Queens Rising.

“It is a testament to the collaborative spirit of the Queens cultural community that we are poised to launch the second annual Queens Rising initiative,” Queens College Assistant Vice President for Governmental Relations and External Affairs Jeff Rosenstock said. “Our cultural partners have banded together to amplify not only the work of their own organizations, but to collectively ensure that folks in our borough and in the greater metro area know the rich cultural landscape of Queens and all it has to offer.”

The borough of Queens has been mobilized to create the opportunity to highlight and promote individuals who have contributed to Queens neighborhoods’ vibrant culture and essence.

Organizations that will be taking part in Queens Rising will be featuring work highlighting the various traditions and cultural expressions that makes Queens one of the world’s most diverse areas. The celebration will extend across each borough of New York City, with arts and cultural institutions showcasing artists and organizations based in Queens.