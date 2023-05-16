Brooklyn man dies more than a year after he was stabbed in an Ozone Park subway station: NYPD

A Rockaway Park man was arrested and charged with attempted murder in January of 2022 for the stabbing of a Brooklyn man at an Ozone Park A train station. (NYPD)

A Brooklyn man who was stabbed during an unprovoked attack while he was waiting for an A train in Ozone Park in January 2020, succumbed to his injuries sustained during the course of the assault and was pronounced dead on May 12, according to the NYPD. The investigation into his assault has now been reclassified as a homicide.

Richard Washington, 36, of Classon Street in Clinton Hill, was waiting on the Manhattan-bound platform at the Rockaway Boulevard A train station on the afternoon of Jan. 2, 2020, when he was approached from behind and stabbed twice in his neck by a man who used an unidentified object, according to authorities. Washington collapsed to the ground and his assailant fled.

EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed Washington to Jamaica Hospital Center in critical condition. The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect shortly after the stabbing walking on Liberty Avenue in the vicinity of 96th Street.

Brian Moolenaar, 64, of Ocean Promenade in Rockaway Park was arrested on Jan. 20, 2022, and charged at the 107th Precinct with attempted murder and two counts of assault for the attack on Washington, police said.