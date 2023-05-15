FDNY battles two-alarm house fire in South Jamaica early Monday morning

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

An early morning two-alarm fire ripped through a home in South Jamaica Monday morning.

The blaze broke out just before 5 a.m. on May 15 and arriving units encountered heavy fire from the first floor and second floors in the house, located at 131-10 142nd St., one block east of the Van Wyck Expressway.

More than 155 firefighters operated at the scene and two suffered minor injuries, according to FDNY. At one point, firefighters were withdrawn from the structure as flames consumed the building.

The FDNY deployed two tower ladders and three hose-lines were put into operation.

No civilians were injured and the cause of the blaze is under investigation by the FDNY’s fire marshal’s office.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.