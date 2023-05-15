Quantcast
FDNY battles two-alarm house fire in South Jamaica early Monday morning

DSC_2105
Firefighters battled a 2-alarm house fire early Monday morning in South Jamaica. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

An early morning two-alarm fire ripped through a home in South Jamaica Monday morning.

(Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

The blaze broke out just before 5 a.m. on May 15 and arriving units encountered heavy fire from the first floor and second floors in the house, located at 131-10 142nd St., one block east of the Van Wyck Expressway.

(Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)
(Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

More than 155 firefighters operated at the scene and two suffered minor injuries, according to FDNY. At one point, firefighters were withdrawn from the structure as flames consumed the building.

The FDNY deployed two tower ladders and three hose-lines were put into operation.

(Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

No civilians were injured and the cause of the blaze is under investigation by the FDNY’s fire marshal’s office.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.

