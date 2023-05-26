Cops cuff one suspect, seek another behind Ridgewood explosion caused by mixture of Pepsi, Drano: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The 104th Precinct in Ridgewood arrested a man — and are searching for a second suspect — who allegedly poured Drano into a Pepsi bottle and mixed it with aluminum foil before tossing it onto a rooftop in Ridgewood on May 25, causing an explosion and some property damage.

Authorities received a call at approximately 11:49 a.m. of an explosion near Linden Street and Onderdonk Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers from the 104th Precinct spoke with the caller, who informed them that she head a loud explosion coming from her rooftop that caused some property damage, according to a police spokesperson. The NYPD Arson and Explosion Squad along with the NYPD Bomb Squad responded to the scene to make sure it was safe.

After searching the roof, the officers found an exploded two-liter bottle of Pepsi with a bottle of Drano and aluminum foil on the street near the location. Police say video footage shows an individual mixing the Drain-O into the Pepsi bottle and throwing it on the roof.

A police spokesperson confirmed that two men were spotted on the video and that officers apprehended 35-year-old Angel Colon, who was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief in connection with the incident. Police are still searching for the second suspect, who fled the scene to parts unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.