Police & Fire

Uncle fatally shoots nephew, wounds niece due to dinner dispute in St. Albans: NYPD

By
File photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Police are seeking a man who fatally shot his nephew 14 times and also shot his niece in a St. Albans home after being involved in a dispute over cooking dinner Saturday night, according to authorities.

Police from the 113th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired inside of a Pineville Lane home at approximately 9:15 p.m. on May 27. Upon their arrival, officers found 25-year-old Chevaughn Millings, who lived in the residence, with 14 gunshot wounds to his body.

Millings was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A police spokesperson told QNS that Millings and his uncle had been involved in a dispute over cooking dinner, leading the man to open fire on his nephew and his 20-year-old niece, who was shot four times. She was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

Police say the shooter fled the scene in a white Mercedes SUV. He is approximately 6 feet tall and 180 pounds.

There have been no arrests and an investigation is ongoing.

