Flushing Town Hall presents June lineup of performances honoring Pride Month, Juneteenth

This month, Flushing Town Hall is spotlighting the works of Asian American artists and organizations, including a special cinematic event honoring Pride Month and a tribute to the musical group Earth, Wind & Fire on Juneteenth.

Thursday, June 8, 6:30 p.m.

What Can We Do? Community Care Project Share Out

This event is free to the public

Virtual Tickets: Watch with Culture Stream subscription ($5/month; cancel anytime)

Asian American Arts Alliance (A4) is excited to showcase the projects of this year’s ‘What Can We Do?’ micro grant awardees at the historic site of Flushing Town Hall. Throughout the months of March through May 30 artists carried out creative projects showing care to the AAPI community in Flushing and/or Chinatown in Manhattan.

Many of the artists collaborated with and tailored projects for the constituents of community-based organizations in Flushing including Red Canary Song, YWCA Queens, Nan Shan Senior Center, Glow Cultural Center, Queens Botanical Garden, Queens Historical Society, Taiwan Center, Flushing Town Hall, and Minkwon Center.

Friday, June 9, 7 p.m.

I AM and WE ARE: A Pride Month Film Screening

This event is free to the public

In honor of Pride Month, Flushing Town Hall presents: A Queens World Film Festival Screening Event: I AM and WE ARE: six films that explore intersectionality.

This captivating cinematic event features a curated block of films, showcasing the talents of Queens and Brooklyn filmmakers, with a focus on artists from the Asian diaspora. Through these thought-provoking stories, from dance films to narratives, we explore the challenges often faced in embracing and asserting who we truly are.

Best of all, this event is completely free! Following the screenings, you’ll have the opportunity to engage with the filmmakers themselves during a Q&A session. Plus, join the venue for a delightful reception where you can connect with fellow film enthusiasts and continue the vibrant conversations ignited by the films.

“Wo” by Jiemin Yang (Queens)

“Empty Room” by Grant Hao-Wei Lin (Brooklyn)

“Lunchbox” by Anne Hu (Queens)

“Xmas Eve Eve” by Dazhi Huang (Manhattan)

“Moving” by Azmi Mert Erdem (Manhattan)

Tuesday, June 13, 6:30 p.m.

Artist Talk: Home-O-Stasis, Life and Livelihoods in Flushing

This event is free to the public

Virtual Tickets: Watch with Culture Stream subscription ($5/month; cancel anytime)

Flushing Town Hall is proud to present a discussion with the curators and artists behind

Home-O-Stasis: Life and Livelihoods in Flushing, where they will discuss their connections and memories of Flushing, recalling civic landmarks, beloved places that no longer exist, hidden aspects of neighborhood life and considerations of what has changed. They will also reflect on the work they made in response to the specific context of a Flushing mini-mall.

Wednesday, June 14, 7 p.m.

Louis Armstrong Legacy Monthly Jazz Jam

In-Person tickets: $10; free for members, students and jamming musicians

Monthly Jazz Jams return live at Flushing Town Hall the second Wednesday of every month! Open to professional jazz musicians, graduate students studying jazz, music educators and serious hobbyists, Louis Armstrong Legacy Monthly Jazz Jams invites musicians to perform at Flushing Town Hall. All are welcome, regardless of instrument (vocalists, too!). Steinway baby grand and drum kit are available at each Jam.

Health and safety protocols will be in place so bring a mask, and feel free to bring your own microphone. House Band and Jam Sessions are led by Carol Sudhalter, with Joe Vincent Tranchina, Scott Neumann and Eric Lemon. Don’t play, but love Jazz? Come listen!

This program is supported in part by a grant from The Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation, Inc.

Sunday, June 18

Juneteenth: Earth, Wind & Fire

This event is free to the public

Virtual tickets: Watch with Culture Stream subscription ($5/month; cancel anytime)

Ten highly talented vocalists and musicians harmoniously join forces to present A Tribute To Earth, Wind and Fire, a celebration of the four-decade-strong success, popularity and resilience of one of the most successful musical stories ever told, Earth, Wind & Fire.

Earth, Wind & Fire’s music was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, with Rolling Stone Magazine, declaring that they “changed the sound of black pop.” Fans around the world constantly crave the opportunity to hear their songs performed live. Shining Star now fills that void!

Maurice White and Philip Bailey boast an exact vocal reproduction of Earth, Wind & Fire’s live performances. This recreation of the legendary band’s music and show is based on Earth, Wind & Fire’s peak performances in the 1970’s thru 1980’s. You can expect New Shining Stars to play you hits such as “After the Love is Gone,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “September,” and the remake of the Beatles classic, “Got to Get You Into My Life” from the movie, Sgt. Peppers Lonely Heart Club Band…and, of course, their namesake, “Shining Star.”

Friday, June 23, 8 p.m.

Queens Jazz Orchestra: Land of the Giants

In-Person tickets: $45 general admission; $20 for members, seniors and students with ID

Virtual tickets: Watch with Culture Stream subscription ($5/month; cancel anytime)

Celebrating 15 years, Queens Jazz Orchestra will present music from many of the great saxophonists hailing from Queens. Led by conductor and saxophonist Antonio Hart, this year’s orchestra concert will honor jazz legends such as Jimmy Heath, John Coltrane, Julian “Cannonball” Adderly, Ben Webster and more!