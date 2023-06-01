J. Crew Factory opens at Bay Terrace Shopping Center

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Bay Terrace Shopping Center on May 30 welcomed its latest addition with the opening of a J. Crew Factory. Several community members and leaders gathered to celebrate the opening with a ribbon cutting.

Cord Meyer Development Company originally announced that the store would be coming to the Bay Terrace Shopping Center back in February. At the time, much of the community was looking forward to the new addition.

Among those in attendance for the ribbon-cutting was Council member Vickie Paladino, Erica Rose of the Bayside Business Association, a representative from Assemblyman Edward Braunstein’s office, Friends of Crocheron and John Golden Park Founder and President Jessica Burke and Queens Civic Congress President Warren Schreiber.

“We really value stores like J. Crew that can come in here, renovate a store, make it really beautiful, and provide another opportunity for the neighborhood to shop,” Cord Meyer Vice President and Bay Terrace Project Lead Joe Forgione said. “We’re very particular about who we bring in to the Bay Terrace and we do our best to fill needs for the community. To be able to find some key tenants like this is great.”

In addition to celebrating the opening of J. Crew Factory, Forgione revealed that Cord Meyer intends to make some additions and improvements to the shopping center over the next few months. These include improving some of the facades and common areas and creating public seating areas.