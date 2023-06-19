Check out this Pride pop-up museum at JFK Terminal 4

JFKIAT has partnered with the LGBT Network and NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project to create a Pride Pop-up Museum at Terminal 4 of JFK International Airport.

The exhibit marks the latest in JFKIAT’s T4 Arts and Culture program, an initiative presenting a curated, ongoing series of installations, exhibits and performances across Terminal 4 throughout the year representing the full New York City experience, from local art to food, culture and beyond.

This pop-up museum highlights a range of artwork and historical pride information. Travelers who stop by will also have numerous photo opportunities.

One of the main purposes of the museum is to teach those who view it about bout the LGBT Network, NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project, Queens Pride Parade, New York City’s first-ever Pride March and diversity. The installation can be found at Concourse B near Gate B25.

JFKIAT Senior Manager of Customer Experience Julia Moris said the pop-up exhibit, which was installed on June 1, was developed as a way of celebrate diversity and equality, as well as informing travelers about the history of Pride Month. Additionally, this pop-up offers resources to those who may be in need of them.

“We are honored to have had the opportunity to partner with the LGBT Network and NYC LGBT Historic Sites to present the Pride Pop-Up Museum in JFK’s Terminal 4, in collaboration with Richard Shpuntoff, who photographed the first-ever Queens Pride Parade,” Moris said. “As a Queens-based company that is dedicated to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, it is important that we foster a welcoming, vibrant environment within our terminal that represents and celebrates the diverse communities around us. The Pride Pop-Up is a wonderful way to commemorate Pride Month at T4 and we are pleased to see our community enjoying this experience.”

JFKIAT is the operator of Terminal 4 of JFK International Airport in Jamaica.