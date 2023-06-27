Brooklyn man busted in armed robbery of L train rider in Ridgewood; accomplice remains at large: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect in connection to an armed robbery of an L train rider in Ridgewood early Monday morning.

Police arrested a Brooklyn man and are continuing their search for his accomplice after an L train rider was robbed at knifepoint in Ridgewood early Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on June 26, when a 41-year-old man was sitting on a bench on the southbound platform inside the Myrtle-Wyckoff subway station the two men approached him. One of the crooks brandished a knife before he and his accomplice forcibly removed approximately $70 in cash and a passport from the victim’s pants pocket, police said. The duo then ran out of the station.

The victim was not injured during the robbery, according to authorities.

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood responded to the scene and proceeded to canvass the area around the station. During their search, officers apprehended the assailant who drew the knife, which was safely recovered.

The second suspect remains at large, police said.

Florennico Jiminiez, 29, of Woodbine Street in Bushwick, was then charged with robbery and menacing.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect who remains at large. He is believed to be in his late 50s and has gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap and a black hooded jacket over a blue sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.