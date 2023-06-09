St. John’s Episcopal Hospital’s ICARE Foundation receives grant from the Amazin’ Mets Foundation to support teen projects

Amazon’ Mets Foundation President Alexandra Cohen cutting the ribbon on the $5 million Cohen Family Wellness Center in Woodside last April.

The philanthropic arm of the New York Mets stretched down to the Rockaways to award a $38,000 grant to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital’s ICARE Foundation.

The grant from the Amazin’ Mets Foundation will support Episcopal Health Services Teens Project to supply 1,000 reusable duffle bags containing products like shampoo, soap, lotion, towels, deodorant, and feminine hygiene products.

Teens will also receive important information about teen pregnancy, suicide, and bullying, Amazin’ Mets Foundation president Alexandra Cohen announced Wednesday.

“Personal hygiene products are expensive and often overlooked, which has a substantial effect on youth who are entering puberty. Good hygiene helps to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and it helps boost confidence, “ said ICARE Executive Director Nancy Leghart. “We are so grateful to Mrs. Cohen and the Amazin’ Mets Foundation for helping us meet the needs of local teens in the Rockaway community.”

The Amazin’ Mets Foundation is committed to providing needed services and opportunities to children, families, and underserved groups, and inspiring others to make a difference on and off the field. Since its inception in 2021, the Amazin’ Mets Foundation has funded over $5 million in grants to over 100 organizations in its community, including the communities surrounding affiliate teams.

“Personal hygiene products support dignity, health, and the opportunity to thrive. Everyone deserves to feel clean and at their personal best,” Cohen said. “The Amazin’ Mets Foundation is pleased to support ICARE Foundation’s important work in our community.”

The St. John’s ICARE Foundation, created in May 2021, fosters a culture of philanthropy to secure, manage and distribute gifts in support of the mission and vision of Episcopal Health Services and St. John’s Episcopal Health Services.

The ICARE Foundation, which stands for Innovation, Compassion, Respect, and Empathy, raises awareness and funds in support of equipment, capital projects, special programs, and community initiatives.

Episcopal Health Services Inc., (EHS) is a health system located on the Rockaway Peninsula which provides people of all faiths with comprehensive preventive, diagnostic treatment, and rehabilitative services, regardless of ability to pay.