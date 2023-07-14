Five firefighters hurt during two-alarm house fire in Fresh Meadows on Thursday: FDNY

Five firefighters suffered minor injuries after a roof collapsed during a two-alarm house fire in Fresh Meadows on Thursday evening.

Five FDNY firefighters were injured while battling a stubborn two-alarm house fire in Fresh Meadows on Thursday evening.

The blaze broke out just before 6:30 p.m. in a vacant home which is under construction at 75-51 195th St. near the northern edge of Cunningham Park. The FDNY dispatched 25 units and 106 firefighters as the blaze intensified.

The inferno was finally declared under control at 7:45 p.m. The vacant building had a partial roof collapse that injured the five firefighters who were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.

One civilian was hurt during the blaze but refused medical attention at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the FDNY.