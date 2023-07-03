Hundreds head to J Mart’s soft opening of new Little Neck location

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Hundreds of community members flocked to the soft opening of J Mart’s new location at 249-26 Northern Blvd. in Little Neck on July 3. The new supermarket has taken over the space previously occupied by Stop and Shop before it closed down in Oct. 2021.

As part of promoting the new store to the community for, J Mart was offering various sales, as well as giveaways just outside the market for those who had shopped.

Many Little Neck residents were happy not just to have a new supermarket within the community, but also one that reflects the diverse population of the area. Little Neck’s high volume of Asian Americans will now have a much easier time finding Asian food and ingredients rather than having to travel to different areas of Queens to find what they are looking for.

One Little Neck resident who was at Monday’s soft opening told QNS he feels this J Mart location will greatly benefit the residents. He emphasized the different kinds of Asian food available there, but also noted the food extends beyond that. For example, he mentioned seeing popular Puerto Rican food on the shelves.

“We haven’t had a supermarket near us since the COVID-19 pandemic,” Little Neck resident Aramis Santiago told QNS. “It’s nice to have one back in the neighborhood. We’ll definitely be coming back here. We do have H Mart in Great Neck and Food Bazaar in Douglaston, but it’s nice to have a local supermarket so we don’t have to travel further. It’s important for the community to have things that they want to shop for.”

Another Little Neck resident highlighted the quality of seafood available at the new J Mart. He praised the quality and freshness of it, as well as the low prices for these items.

“It’s convenient to our community,” Little Neck resident Angela Zhou said of the new supermarket. “They have a lot of fruits and vegetables that are fresh. This supermarket makes our community more fresh and convenient.”