Bronx man charged with murder in shooting of Richmond Hill smoke shop employee

Detectives at the scene of a fatal shooting at The Plug Smoke Shop at 109-27 Jamaica Avenue.

A 24-year-old Bronx man was arrested on Aug. 6 and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 20-year-old Queens native who was working at a Richmond Hill smoke shop in March.

Albert Edwards, 24, was arrested at approximately 6 p.m. within the confines of the 102nd Precinct in connection with the death of Daryus Clarke, who was shot and killed during the armed robbery inside The Plug smoke shop, at 109-27 Jamaica Ave. in Richmond Hill, on Saturday, March 18.

The felon was charged with murder, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon on Sunday, Aug. 6.

At the time of the incident, officers found the Clarke with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS transported Clark to Jamaica Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said three suspects were involved in the robbery and fled in a white Toyota four-door sedan northbound on 110th Street. The other two suspects remain at large.

Police were unable to provide details behind the apprehension of Edwards when contacted by QNS.