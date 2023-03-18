Quantcast
Man fatally shot outside smoke shop in Richmond Hill: NYPD

Richmond Hill shooting
Police respond to a fatal shooting at 109-27 Jamaica Ave. in Richmond Hill on Saturday, March 18. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

A 20-year-old man was fatally shot near a smoke shop in Richmond Hill on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct responded to a call regarding a shooting outside The Plug smoke shop, located at 109-27 Jamaica Ave. in Richmond Hill, at approximately 12:15 p.m. on March 18. Upon their arrival, officers found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

A police spokesperson could not immediately provide QNS with details regarding a suspect or potential motive behind the shooting and said the investigation is ongoing.

