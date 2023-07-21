Hero cops from the 112th Precinct help to revive unconscious woman in Rego Park: NYPD

The NYPD is applauding the efforts of two police officers from the 112th Precinct who helped to revive an unconscious woman in Rego Park on Tuesday, July 18.

The NYPD is applauding the efforts of two police officers from the 112th Precinct who helped revive an unconscious woman in Rego Park on Tuesday.

Authorities say that, at approximately 2:12 p.m. on July 18, Officers Laird and Baltusis responded to a call requesting a wellness check at a Rego Park apartment. A “concerned individual” had called the authorities requesting the wellness check after they had not heard from a friend.

Upon arriving at the Alderton Street apartment, Officers Laird and Baltusis found a 27-year-old woman unconscious inside. The officers administered Narcan and performed chest compressions until EMS arrived.

The EMS workers also administered Narcan and transported the woman to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

A police spokesperson could not verify how the woman became unconscious, but Narcan is used treat narcotic overdoses in an emergency situation.

The 112th Precinct congratulated the officers for their heroic action in a July 19 Twitter post.

“Kudos to our exceptional officers for their swift action in reviving an individual experiencing a medical emergency yesterday! Their quick response and life-saving efforts exemplify their dedication to protecting and serving our community. We’re grateful for their heroic work,” the Twitter post read.