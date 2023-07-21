Amazin’ Mets Foundation raises more than $1 million at annual Home Runs and Highballs fundraiser

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Amazin’ Mets Foundation celebrated its third annual “Home Runs and Highballs” fundraiser at Citi Field on Monday, July 17.

The event marked the foundation’s largest fundraising effort this season, raising more than $1 million in gross contributions.

In addition to the $1 million raised from contributions at the event, Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen matched the proceeds through the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Foundation. Attendees enjoyed Citi Field’s culinary favorites games and activities. They also had the chance to bid on unique memorabilia and experiences, including throwing out the first pitch at Citi Field and watching a game with Mets owner Steve Cohen, as part of the Amazin’ Auction.

“Steve and I are committed to our neighbors around Citi Field and the entire Mets community,” Amazin’ Mets Foundation President Alex Cohen said. “We are very grateful for the generous support of our fundraiser, which will help provide needed services and opportunities for children, families and under-served groups.”

Several members of the Mets organization were in attendance for the Home Runs and Highballs fundraiser, including General Manager Billy Eppler, Manager Buck Showalter and the rest of the Mets coaching staff and the entire Mets roster. Notable Mets Alumni, including Mookie Wilson, Todd Zeile, Tim Teufel, Bobby Ojeda and Turk Wendell, were also present at the event.

The fundraiser comes after the Amazin’ Mets Foundation recently contributed more than $445,000 to fully fund the renovation of Baseball Field #10 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Since its inception in 2021, the Amazin’ Mets Foundation has funded over $6.2 million in grants to more than 120 organizations across the community. This also includes the communities surrounding affiliate teams.

To learn more about the Amazin’ Mets Foundation, its programs, upcoming events, and about ways to give back, visit AmazinMetsFoundation.org.