Queens jury convicts Flushing man of attempted murder in Wolverine-style attack on BLM protesters in 2020: DA

Flushing resident Frank Cavalluzzi was convicted on attempted murder charges for his Wolverine-style attack on Black Lives Matter protesters in Whitestone in 2021.

A Flushing man was found guilty on Aug. 18 of attempted murder in the Wolverine-style attack on peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstrators in June 2020, first charging at then wearing a glove with serrated blades and then attempting to run them over driving his SUV on the sidewalk in Whitsetone, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Aug. 21.

Frank Cavalluzzi, 57, of 150th Street in Flushing, was convicted in Queens Supreme Court following a two-week jury trial on nine counts of attempted murder in the second degree, nine counts of attempted assault in the first degree, seven counts of menacing in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and reckless driving. Cavalluzzi faces up to 25 years in prison for each count of attempted murder.

According to the charges and trial testimony, on June 2, 2020, at approximately 3:45 p.m., at the intersection of the Cross Island Parkway service road and Clintonville Street in Whitestone, a group of peaceful demonstrators calling for justice after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis hung up signs and posters in support of Black Lives Matter. Cavaluzzi came upon the demonstrators while driving, abruptly stopped his SUV across the street and began screaming profanities and racial slurs, including, “You are in the wrong neighborhood.” He then made a U-turn, exited the vehicle wearing four serrated blades attached to a leather glove strapped to his right arm and chased several of the demonstrators while waving the bladed glove and screaming at them.

Cavaluzzi re-entered his vehicle and yelled, “I will kill you,” before driving onto the sidewalk at the demonstrators, according to the charges. Cavalluzzi drove along the length of the overpass, sending the protestors into the roadway and onto the fencing of the bridge. He then drove away from the scene.

Cavalluzzi was arrested by police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing two days later, on Thursday, June 4.

“A dangerous man is going to jail,” Katz said. “It’s a good day for New York and the First Amendment.”

After he was convicted on Aug. 18, Queens Supreme Court Justice Michalle Johnson set sentencing for Oct. 13.