Wu-Tang Clan takes center stage for hip-hop celebration at the Knockdown Center in Maspeth

QUEENS, NEW YORK – AUGUST 10: Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, and Method Man of Wu-Tang Clan headlines SiriusXM and Pandora’s Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Celebration at Knockdown Center on August 10, 2023 in Queens, New York. Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for SiriusXM

The SiriusXM and Pandora event “For The Love: 50 Years of Hip-Hop” featured the legendary hip-hop group the Wu-Tang Clan exclusively at the Knockdown Center in Maspeth for one night only on Thursday, Aug. 10.

As part of a series of celebrations across the city, in recognition hip-hop’s golden anniversary, the music legends took the stage once again to honor the music genre.

The all-night event at the Knockdown Center started with a packed crowd of hopefuls waiting to see Wu-Tang Clan live. Rapper Lola Brooke kicked off the night, joining rapper Flavor Flav and SiriusXM host Sway Calloway in introducing the Wu-Tang Clan.

Before the Wu-Tang Clan preformed to the hundreds of fans at the Knockdown Center, kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Queens were invited to join SiriusXM and Pandora in an all afternoon kids event.

The “For the Love: Community Giveback” portion of the all-day concert event gave teens the chance to appreciate local performance groups and receive backpacks just in-time for back to school. The Boys and Girls Club of Metro Queens also received a check for $20,000 at the end of the day.

SiriusXM app users also had the opportunity to tune-in on the special programing, available to subscribers in their cars on channel 104 from Aug. 22 to 31. The channel features music artists old and new for causal listening. The special programing is set to last all month, along with other hip-hop celebrations.