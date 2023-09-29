Heavy rain drenches Queens neighborhoods, causing extreme flash flooding throughout the borough

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The National Weather Service has issued flash flooding alerts for neighborhoods in Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan as a result of heavy rainfall throughout New York City on Friday, Sept. 29.

The NWS Doppler Radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the New York City at 9:45 a.m. and continuing into the afternoon, carrying over into tomorrow.

Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Friday morning as a result of the extreme flooding conditions across the city.

“I am declaring a State of Emergency in New York City, the Hudson Valley and Long Island in response to the significant, dangerous rainfall that is currently impacting the region and is expected to continue for the next 20 hours,” Hochul said. “Ahead of this storm we deployed thousands of state personnel and I have directed all State agencies to provide all necessary resources to address this extreme weather event. It is critical that all New Yorkers take all necessary precautions and avoid flooded roads, which are some of the most dangerous places during flash floods.”

The NWS forecasts heavy rain of up to 2 to 5 inches have already fallen, and an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected, with a rate of 2.5 inches an hour. Residents have been advised of flash flooding in urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas should be expected.

As rain conditions worsen, the NWS shared that all lanes on the Cross Island Parkway are closed in both directions at Bell Boulevard in Queens. All Westbound lanes on the Grand Central Parkway have also been closed at 86th Street. The BQE is also closed in both directions at Queens Boulevard.

MTA services are also extremely limited due to the heavy flooding touching down in the city. Subway riders should expect service suspensions on subway stations, the MTA warns.

Delays on the 1, 7, A, E, M, Z, S, and SR lines are experiencing delays. Parts of the 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, C, D, F, J, L, N, and Staten Island Railway are partially suspended. The B,G,W, and SF trains are suspended and Q, R, trains are being rerouted.

The Department of Transportation has also suspended alternate side parking rules from today to Sunday, Oct. 1st.

The heavy flooding conditions across the borough are being shared over various social media accounts.

[Rainfall Reports] Localized spots around the region have already picked up over 3 inches of rain, mostly since midnight. #NYwx #CTwx #NJwx Full list of reports: https://t.co/imrZFAlOyH pic.twitter.com/U1XhF1jpET — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) September 29, 2023

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he has discussed the borough’s response to the flooding with Gov. Hochul.

“I just got off the phone with @GovKathyHochul about how Queens is handling today’s storm and what we need to do long term to address flooding issues in this borough,” he wrote. “Thank you, Governor, for your work and for your administration’s diligence in responding to this storm.”

This is a developing story. Check back with QNS later for more updates.