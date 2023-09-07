Quantcast
Queens students head back to school following summer break

By Posted on
students back to school
P.S. 273 welcomed parents and students with a colorful display of balloons and decorative banners in Richmond Hill.
Photo by Anthony Medina

Thursday marked the return to school for students across Queens after the summer break.

In the lead-up to the Sept. 7 return, leaders across the borough have been giving away backpacks and school supplies to students and families in need.

Students are welcomed back to P.S. 163 Flushing Heights School on Thursday, Sept. 7. Photo by Carlotta Mohamed

According to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, New York City will be making a historic shift this school year in how reading will be taught through NYC Reads. This initiative is meant to bring proven, evidence-based English Language Arts curricula into classrooms.

Students are welcomed back to P.S. 163 Flushing Heights School on Thursday, Sept. 7. Photo by Carlotta Mohamed

Adams is optimistic that this initiative will better teach students in Queens and across the city how to decode words. Even those with a below-average reading comprehension would then have the skills and foundation necessary to better be able to sound out new words and understand new material.

Students are welcomed back to P.S. 163 Flushing Heights School on Thursday, Sept. 7. Photo by Carlotta Mohamed

Another new element being introduced this school year are mindful breathing techniques. These exercises are meant to help calm the students’ minds, improve their focus and help them better deal with stressful situations.

kids
The P.S. 60 outdoor rear area through Equity Playground was packed with parents and children of all ages, waiting to get inside and officially start the school year. Photo by Anthony Medina

Adams also noted that more than 80 school cafeterias across the city have been enhanced, allowing for kids to better socialize with each other. This also comes with more diverse meal options, including plant-based meals and halal meals. These options allow kids to eat healthy while also maintaining their culture or faith.

kids
(L to R) Stilt walkers Leo and Dave outside P.S. 163. Photo by Carlotta Mohamed

Kids returning to school at P.S. 163 in Flushing were greeted by stilt walkers. According to the stilt walkers, Leo and Dave, they wanted to make the kids’ return to school more fun.

One mother, Erica Parilla, was seen walking her 14-year-old son to the front gate for his first day at Information Technology High School in Long Island City. Parilla said he previously attended school in the Lower East Side of Manhattan so he doesn’t know any of his fellow students at his new school.

kids
Students arrive at Information Technology High School in LIC on Sept. 7. Photo by Michael Dorgan

“He’s super nervous because he’s small [in size], so he’s really nervous,” Parilla said. “I’m nervous for him, I’m sad but I’m also hopeful.”

kids
Students arrive at Information Technology High School in LIC on Sept. 7. Photo by Michael Dorgan

Meanwhile, student Michael Altamirano,17, traveled an hour from Flushing to attend his first day of class for the new semester.

“I’m pretty excited, it’s my final year,” Altimirano said.

He told QNS he hopes to graduate and then go on to college to study software engineering.

kids
Students arrive at Information Technology High School in LIC on Sept. 7. Photo by Michael Dorgan

Brendan McCormack, a teacher at Information Technology for the last four years, said that he too was excited for the school year and that fellow educators and staff have been preparing for the new semester over the last few days. “This year I feel good, I feel awesome, I feel excited,” said McCormack, who teaches math and is also a special education teacher. “We’ve adopted a bunch of new safety regulations and policies so as far as that goes I’m feeling a lot safer in the building. I’ve already interacted with a lot of students this morning so the feeling is mutual. So yeah things are going well.”

kids
P.S. 254 in Woodhaven had parents hovering around the entrance to the school, looking to get the chance to take their children behind those school doors and see them walk into their classrooms. The bust first day of school also made for a difficult parking situation for parents looking to maybe stay a little longer before heading to work or back home. Photo by Anthony Medina
kids
P.S. 060 in Woodhaven welcomes children from pre-k all the way to the 5th grade. Parents walked their children all the way to the rear of the school and through the Equity Playground, on 90th Street and 89th Avenue, on Thursday, Sept. 7. Photo by Anthony Medina

QNS had reporters stationed across the borough to document Queens’ students return to school. This post will be updated throughout the day.

Ethan Marshall

I was born and raised on Long Island and reside in Bayside. Graduated Cum Laude from Hofstra University. Big Mets, Jets and Islanders fan.

