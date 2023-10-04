Foo Fighters to perform at Citi Field next summer

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Foo Fighters are scheduled to perform at Citi Field July 17 and July 19 in 2024 as part of their “Everything or Nothing at All” tour.

These shows are part of the band’s upcoming stadium tour throughout the summer of 2024, celebrating the launch of their 11th studio album in 2023, “But Here We Are.” Citi Field will be the first stop of this tour.

This will mark the band’s first series of shows at Citi Field since 2015, when lead singer and guitarist Dave Grohl was limited to sitting on stage after suffering a broken leg during a previous performance. Joining the Foo Fighters for these upcoming shows will be the groups “Pretenders” and “Mammoth WVH” on July 17 and “The Hives” and “Amyl and The Sniffers” on July 19.

Originally formed in 1994 by former “Nirvana” drummer Dave Grohl, the Foo Fighters have established themselves as one of the greatest rock bands of all time. The group has won 15 Grammy Awards (five for best rock album) and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

In addition to Grohl, the band’s current lineup also includes Nate Mendel on the bass, Pat Smear on guitar, Chris Shiflett on guitar and backing vocals. Rami Jaffee on keyboards and Josh Freese on drums and percussions. Freese joined the band in 2023, replacing the late great longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins after his sudden death in 2022.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. For pre-sales and more information, visit foofighters.com