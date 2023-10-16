Police seek crook who attempted to break into a Northern Boulevard business in Bayside: NYPD

Police are looking for this suspect who allegedly tried to break into a commercial business on Northern Boulevard in Bayside.

Police from the 111th Precinct in Bayside are looking for a man who tried to break into a commercial building on Northern Boulevard last week.

Police report that the suspect tried to manipulate a locked door at 219-02 Northern Blvd. at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, but was unsuccessful and fled the location on foot empty-handed in an unknown direction.

Police say it is not clear which business the crook tried to enter. The building houses an optical shop, a Verizon store and a dental office on the second floor.

There were no injuries reported, according to police sources.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect on Sunday, Oct. 15, and described him as having a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

The 111th Precinct has reported 50 robberies so far in 2023, 15 fewer than the 65 reported during the same period last year, a decline of 15.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report.