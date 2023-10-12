Queens Botanical Garden hosting Halloween party Oct. 29

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Queens Botanical Garden will be hosting ‘Halloween at the Garden’ – a Halloween themed party, this Fall. Children are invited to show off their best Halloween costumes, walk a trick or treat trail and so much more. Set to take place on Sunday Oct. 29 at 12 p.m., there will be plenty of things to keep children and adults alike entertained.

For the children, there will be live performances and arts and crafts. Adults over 21 can enjoy harvest beers and ciders at the beer and wine garden. The compost team will also be on hand to explain how creepy crawlies turn food waste into black gold.

“Halloween at the Garden is a festive, family-friendly event and safe way to enjoy Halloween with a garden flare!,” A Queens Botanical Garden representative said.

From 12 to 4 p.m., there will be activities at the compost table. From 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. there will be a drag story hour taking place on the spooky stage. Events scheduled to occur from 2 to 3 p.m. include a magic show with Gary the Great, as well as a compost spooky tour at the compost facility. The day will finish with music from DJ Fancine Molina on the V&A terrace from 2:30 to 5pm.

Tickets are available for $21.99 on Eventbrite.

In addition to having fun at the ‘Halloween at the Garden’ event, attendees can explore the 39-acre Garden that day. Oct. 29 also marks the last day that the Pumpkin Patch will be available. People can visit the Pumpkin Patch if they purchase a combined ticket on Queens Botanical Garden’s website.