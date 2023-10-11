Crunching the Queens crime stats: Burglaries continue to trend down, felony assault and grand larceny cases rise

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

While burglary cases continue to trend down, felony assault and grand larceny of automobiles have been on the rise from Sept. 10 to Oct. 8 when compared to the same time period as last year, according to the 28-day crime stats released by the NYPD for the precincts in northern and southern Queens.

This continues a similar trend seen in the previous report, for Sept. 3 through Oct. 1. Additionally, there were some crimes, like grand larceny, that had very different changes between northern and southern Queens.

In northern Queens, the number of burglary cases reported dropped from 188 last year to 139 over the same 28-day span. Five of the eight northern Queens precincts experienced a decrease and only the 108th Precinct experienced a rise (7 to 19). In southern Queens, burglary cases plummeted from 146 to 71. The 100th precinct (1 to 4) was the only one not to experience a decline from last year. The most notable drop was seen in the 107th Precinct, from 29 to 9 burglary cases.

Grand larceny of automobiles in northern Queens have increased from 213 last year to 287 this year. Every precinct there experienced a rise, with the most drastic occurring within the 111th Precinct (12 to 32). In southern Queens, cases rose from 133 to 168 over the 28-day span. Five of the eight precincts experienced an increase and only the 100th (5 to 4) and 107th (27 to 25) had a decrease. The 113th Precinct saw the largest rise, doubling from 11 to 22 cases.

Felony assault cases experienced a sharp increase in northern Queens, going from 183 to 236. The only precinct to experience a drop in cases was the 104th, going from 26 to 22. The main contributors to this rise were the 110th (47 to 65), 114th (31 to 49) and 115th (26 to 34) precincts. The increase in southern Queens for felony assault cases was almost exactly the same as its northern counterpart in terms of totals, going from 190 to 234. The 101st (7 to 34) and 105th (22 to 36) contributed the most to this rise.

The most significant decline in northern Queens was experienced when it came to grand larceny, with cases sinking from 634 to 474. Only the 104th Precinct saw a rise, from 48 to 53. The largest drops were seen in the 109th and 110th precincts, from 144 to 91 and 137 to 84, respectively. While grand larceny isn’t nearly as prevalent in southern Queens, cases went up compared to last year, from 264 to 299. The biggest increase was seen in the 106th Precinct, where cases rose from 40 to 56.

Despite the fact that only two precincts in northern Queens experienced a rise in robbery cases, the total actually rose from 176 to 185. This is because the precinct with the largest decline was the 109th, which only went from 30 to 26. The 110th and 115th precincts saw cases rise from 40 to 48 and 30 to 39 respectively. In southern Queens, robberies went up from 105 to 119.Only the 100th (7 to 4) and 107th (16 to 5) precincts experienced declines.

One crime that remained relatively the same year-over-year in both northern and southern Queens was murder. After northern Queens experienced four murder cases last year, the total was cut in half to two over the same 28-day span this year. Southern Queens didn’t experience any murder cases this year after having just one last year.

Rape cases in northern Queens also had very little change, climbing slightly from 19 last year to 21 this year. While the 104th (3 to 5), 109th (5 to 7), 110th (2 to 5) and 114th (1 to 3) precincts each saw a small increase, the 115th Precinct saw cases go from six last year to none this year. In southern Queens, rape cases went up from 9 to 14. The main contributor to this increase was the 115th Precinct, with cases going from none last year to three this year.

The northern Queens precincts include the 104th (Ridgewood, Glendale, Middle Village and Maspeth), 108th (Long Island City, Sunnyside and Woodside), 109th (Downtown and East Flushing, Queensboro Hill, College Point, Malba, Whitestone, Beechhurst and Bay Terrace), 110th (Corona and Elmhurst), 111th (Bayside, Douglaston, Little Neck, Auburndale, Hollis Hills and Fresh Meadows), 112th (Forest Hills and Rego Park), 114th (Astoria, Long Island City, Woodside and Jackson Heights) and 115th (Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst, and North Corona).

The southern Queens precincts are the 100th (Arverne, Belle Harbor, Breezy Point, Broad Channel, Neponsit, Rockaway Park, Rockaway Beach and Roxbury), 101st (Far Rockaway and Bayswater), 102nd (Kew Gardens, Richmond Hill East, Richmond Hill, Woodhaven and the northern part of Ozone Park), 103rd (downtown Jamaica Business District, Hollis Park Gardens, Hollis, Lakewood and Jamaica), 105th (Queens Village, Cambria Heights, Laurelton, Rosedale, Springfield Gardens, Bellerose, Glen Oaks, New Hyde Park and Floral Park), 106th (Ozone Park, South Ozone Park, Lindenwood, Howard Beach and Old Howard Beach), 107th (Fresh Meadows, Cunningham Heights and Hilltop Village) and 113th (St. Albans, Hollis, Springfield Gardens, South Ozone Park, South Jamaica, Addisleigh Park and Locust Manor).