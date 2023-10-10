Woman robbed while waiting for bus in Rego Park: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who allegedly robbed a 58-year-old woman as she waited for a bus in Rego Park.

A 58-year-old woman was robbed in broad daylight as she waited for a bus in Rego Park last week and her alleged mugger remains at large, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 112th Precinct are looking for the stranger who approached the victim as she waited at a bus stop in front of 93-17 63rd Dr. at around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2.

The stranger forcibly removed her cell phone, causing her to fall to the sidewalk, according to the NYPD. The crook made off with the cell phone valued at approximately $900.

The victim sustained minor injuries to her head, hands and arms and found her way to Elmhurst Hospital Center by private means, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The suspect has a light complexion and is believed to be approximately 17 to 18 years old. He was last seen wearing a dark blue Yankees baseball cap, black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white sneakers and a tan backpack, according to the NYPD.

The 112th Precinct has reported 56 robberies so far in 2023, 14 fewer than the 70 robberies reported at the same point last year, a reduction of 20%, according to the most recent CompStat report.