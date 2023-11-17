Headless corpse found on the sand of Breezy Point Beach: NYPD

Detectives from the 100th Precinct in Rockaway Beach are investigating a headless human corpse that was discovered on Breezy Point Beach just after noon on Friday, Nov. 17.

The NYPD has launched an investigation after a headless body was discovered on Breezy Point Beach just after noon on Friday, Nov. 17.

Police from the 100th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a human torso on the beach. Upon their arrival, officers found a human torso with legs attached lying on the sand without a head or arms, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the case.

EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.

An NYPD spokesman could not say whether the corpse washed up on the beach or if it was dumped there.

The investigation is ongoing and the office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death.