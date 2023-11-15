Rockaway Beach man gets 40 years to life in prison for raping his young relatives: DA

A sexual predator was sentenced to 40 years to life for raping his two young relatives at his Rockaway Beach home in 2019.

A Rockaway Beach sexual predator on Nov. 15 was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for raping two young girls who were relatives over the course of two years, beginning when the youngest was 8 years old and the oldest victim was just 10, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

Jason Brown, 37, was convicted by a jury in Queens Supreme Court last month of two counts of predatory sexual assault of a child, rape in the first and second degree and a number of other crimes including two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the charges and trial testimony, Brown called the victims, who were 13 and 9 years old at the time, into the bedroom of his Rockaway Beach home. He beat them with a belt and then engaged in acts of oral sexual conduct with them. Brown then ordered the 9-year-old to leave the room, leaving him alone with the 13-year-old girl, whom he raped. The older girl later snuck out and fled to the 100th Precinct, where she told an officer about what Brown had done.

Brown was arrested shortly afterward.

The girls later disclosed a history of sexual and physical abuse by Brown that spanned approximately two years, according to the charges.

“This sexual predator stole the innocence of two young girls, children who bravely stepped forward to tell us about the horrors they were forced to endure,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “While we cannot erase the trauma they suffered, I hope that today’s sentence provides them a measure of closure.”

Supreme Court Justice Ushir Pandit-Durant sentenced Brown to an indeterminate term of 40 years to life in prison. Brown will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.