A top-prize winning Take 5 ticket was sold by a Jamaica business on Dec. 9.

The ticket was valued at $36,857. It was sold at Airport Enterprises Inc., located at 133-44 150th St.

Take 5 results are revealed on television twice a day, at 2:30 and 10:30 p.m. Numbers are selected from a field of 1-39. Those who win the Take 5 have up to a year to claim their prize.